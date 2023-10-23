BAFL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Pakistan

Nawaz moves IHC to revive pleas against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

  • In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references
BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2023 02:27pm

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-e-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif filed on Monday petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to revive appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The pleas were filed by former law minister Azam Tarar and advocate Amjad Parvez today.

Nawaz arrived in Islamabad from Dubai on a charter plane on Saturday, ending his four-year self imposed exile.

Ahead of his return to the country, the former PM secured bail by the IHC in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until October 24.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

Toshakhana case: accountability court suspends Nawaz’s warrant

In the petitions filed today, the former PM requested that the appeals against his sentence be reinstated with the previous court proceedings.

The pleas further said that IHC dismissed Nawaz’s appeals for non-compliance in June 2021 due to his prolonged stay in London, arguing that the PML-N supremo never took advantage of the bail granted to him in all the cases.

IHC Nawaz Sharif Avenfield reference Al Azizia references

