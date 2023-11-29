BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
Nov 29, 2023
Russia says it has got lots of requests for meetings with Lavrov at OSCE meeting

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 03:00pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had received a lot of requests for one-on-one meetings with Sergei Lavrov, Moscow’s top diplomat, on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in North Macedonia.

Lavrov is expected to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which takes place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

“I can confirm that there are a lot of requests for bilateral meetings,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, told reporters.

“There will be multilateral meetings in multilateral formats, and bilateral meetings are planned as well,” she said.

Russia’s Lavrov to visit North Korea on Wednesday: Moscow

She said that the foreign ministry will provide details on Lavrov’s schedule in Skopje later.

Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania on Tuesday said their foreign ministers would boycott the meeting because of Lavrov’s planned attendance.

