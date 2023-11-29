Turkiye’s Erdogan welcomes Gaza pause as temporary ‘stop of bloodshed’

ANKARA: Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he welcomed a pause in the war in Gaza and the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Hamas as a temporary “stop of bloodshed” in the enclave.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan said statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government were “lessening” Ankara’s hopes that the pause could turn into a full ceasefire, but added Turkiye would ramp up diplomatic efforts for a lasting ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in coming days.

Erdogan also said Turkiye had “largely completed” evacuating its citizens from Gaza, where he repeated a genocide was taking place.

He added that he would discuss the war in Gaza during a trip to Dubai later this week.