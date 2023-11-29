BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
World

Turkiye’s Erdogan welcomes Gaza pause as temporary ‘stop of bloodshed’

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 02:57pm

ANKARA: Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he welcomed a pause in the war in Gaza and the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Hamas as a temporary “stop of bloodshed” in the enclave.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan said statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government were “lessening” Ankara’s hopes that the pause could turn into a full ceasefire, but added Turkiye would ramp up diplomatic efforts for a lasting ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in coming days.

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

Erdogan also said Turkiye had “largely completed” evacuating its citizens from Gaza, where he repeated a genocide was taking place.

He added that he would discuss the war in Gaza during a trip to Dubai later this week.

