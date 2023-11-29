BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
BIPL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (7.01%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
FABL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
FCCL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.95%)
GGL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.34%)
HBL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.56%)
HUBC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.53%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.79%)
OGDC 107.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.3%)
PAEL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
PIOC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
PPL 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.4%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.17%)
TRG 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
UNITY 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,197 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 21,524 Decreased By -215.4 (-0.99%)
KSE100 60,583 Decreased By -147 (-0.24%)
KSE30 20,210 Decreased By -30 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi’s Kingdom Holding buys $450mn stake in Citigroup from Alwaleed

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 12:46pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s investment company Kingdom Holding said on Wednesday it raised its ownership in Citigroup to 2.2% after acquiring from the prince a stake in the bank worth about $450 million.

The company previously owned 1.6% of the Wall Street lender, it told the Saudi bourse in a filing, adding that the deal supported Kingdom Holding’s strategic plans, but did not elaborate.

Saudi Arabia’s self-styled Warren Buffett, the prince has made hundreds of millions of dollars by investing with almost complete autonomy in companies from Uber to social network Twitter, now known as X.

Citigroup CEO makes sweeping management changes to simplify bank, cut jobs

Alwaleed rose to international prominence after making a big successful bet on Citigroup in the 1990s and he was an early investor in Apple.

Last year, the billionaire prince sold a stake of 16.87% to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund. He owns a stake of 78.1% in Kingdom Holding, with the remaining 5% floated on the Saudi stock exchange.

citigroup Warren Buffett Kingdom Holding Public Investment Fund Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi’s Kingdom Holding buys $450mn stake in Citigroup from Alwaleed

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Oil slightly higher as OPEC+ awaited, Black Sea storm disrupts supply

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Bangladesh orders probe into Cricket World Cup flop

FY23 sales of immovable properties: WHT collection registers 340.5pc growth YoY

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

Read more stories