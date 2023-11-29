BAFL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
World

US Vice President Harris to attend COP28 climate summit in Dubai

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 12:26pm

US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The 28th meeting of the United Nations “Conference of the Parties” on climate, known as COP28, runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are among the leaders expected to attend the event that begins on Thursday.

‘Tax the bad’ to boost climate finance, COP28 panel advises

Reuters reported earlier this week that US President Joe Biden would not attend the gathering.

