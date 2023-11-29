BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
Russia attacks Ukraine with 21 drones, three missiles

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 11:02am

Russia launched 21 drones and three cruise missiles overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Wednesday, adding that all the drones and two missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards the Khmelnitskyi region, and the missiles for the southern parts of Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukriane’s western region of Khmelnitskyi is home to an air base.

Although not destroyed, the third missile “did not reach” the target, the air force said, without further detail.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian report. T

here were no immediate reports of damage from falling debris.

Russia’s Ryabkov warns US against entering new arms race

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry said a frigate of its Black Sea Fleet launched an attack with four cruise missiles on Ukraine’s military infrastructure, but it was not clear when the attack took place.

The Russian defence ministry occasionally releases information after a delay.

Ukraine’s navy said Russia’s three cruise missiles were launched from the Kherson region bordering the Black Sea, parts of which have been under Russian control since early in the war Moscow started 21 months ago.

