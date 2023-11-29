BAFL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.13%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.17%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.56%)
DFML 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 72.71 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.96%)
FABL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.1%)
HUBC 121.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
OGDC 109.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.57%)
PAEL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 111.48 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.35%)
PPL 94.90 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.38%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.78%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.81%)
SSGC 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
TRG 86.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 6,198 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.53%)
BR30 21,494 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.13%)
KSE100 60,557 Decreased By -173.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 20,162 Decreased By -77.8 (-0.38%)
Dollar slumps as Fed cuts eyed; Aussie buoyant ahead of inflation data

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 09:57am

SINGAPORE: The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday to hit its lowest against the yen in more than two months and languished near a three-month trough against its major peers, as expectations mount the Federal Reserve could begin lowering rates by early next year.

The Australian dollar held near a four-month peak while the New Zealand dollar scaled a roughly four-month top of $0.61495 in early Asia trade.

Australian inflation data is due later in the day, followed by a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

The greenback tumbled to 147.02 yen and pushed the euro back above $1.10 to last trade at $1.10025, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller - a known hawkish and influential voice at the central bank - on Tuesday flagged a possible rate cut in the months ahead.

“He’s relatively hawkish, historically speaking, so if his attitude is turning a little bit more dovish, it sort of says that perhaps a general consensus of the board members is that rates have peaked and maybe could even be cut next year,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Dollar falls against most currencies

Market pricing currently shows a 40% chance the Fed could begin easing monetary policy as early as next March, as compared to a roughly 22% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback slid to a more than three-month low of 102.60. The dollar index was eyeing a nearly 4% loss for November, its worst monthly performance in a year.

“We have become less constructive on the prospects for the US dollar, as progress in reducing US inflation suggests the risks are tilted toward earlier rather than later Fed easing,” said economists at Wells Fargo in a note.

“Despite US economic resilience, this should lessen the greenback’s near-term gains.”

Sterling last bought $1.27105, hovering near the previous session’s roughly three-month high of $1.2715.

The Aussie gained 0.1% to $0.6656, not far from Tuesday’s four-month top of $0.6666, as traders turned their attention to an inflation reading due later on Wednesday for clues on whether more rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia are in the offing.

“In principle, if that inflation number comes in a little bit hot again, probably doesn’t say that we’ll get a hike in December, but it certainly puts greater focus on the next inflation print at the start of next year to gauge whether the RBA would need to go again in perhaps February,” said Capital.com’s Rodda.

Reserve Bank of Australia Dollar Japanese Yen China's yuan

