BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,231 Increased By 121.3 (1.99%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-29

FY23 sales of immovable properties: WHT collection registers 340.5pc growth YoY

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: The withholding tax collection from sales of immovable properties recorded the highest growth of around 340.5 percent during 2022-23 as compared to 2021-22, reflecting increased property transactions in the real estate sector.

According to the withholding tax data released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday, the withholding tax collection on sales of immovable properties stood at Rs70.326 billion during 2022-23 as compared to Rs15.966 billion in 2021-22, showing a massive increase of 340.5 percent.

However, the advance tax (withholding tax) on purchase/ transfer of immovable properties amounted to Rs 84.739 billion during 2022-23 as compared to Rs 63.998 billion during same previous fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 32.4 percent.

Immovable properties: FBR issues guidelines for taxpayers

The data further revealed that the FBR has collected Rs 1.87 trillion withholding taxes (WHT) during 2022-23 as compared to Rs 1.41 trillion during 2021-22, reflecting an increase of 32.2 percent.

The FBR’s report stated that all major items of WHT recorded positive growth. The WHT from sale of immovable property recorded the highest growth of around 340.5 percent in collection, followed by growth in Profit on Debt/ Bank Interest & Securities, salary and electricity with 106.7 percent, 40.1 percent and 38.0 percent, respectively.

The total WHT collection during 2022-23 stood at Rs. 1,874.2 billion against Rs. 1,417.5 billion in the previous fiscal year, indicating a growth of 32.2 percent.

A composition of WHT collection revealed that the highest contributor in withholding taxes is the withholding tax on contract payments with 21 percent share, followed by Profit on Debt/ Bank Interest & Securities (17 percent), imports (15 percent) and salary (14 percent).

The WHT collection from the salaried class stood at Rs 264.335 billion in 2022-23 as compared to Rs188.736 billion in same period previous fiscal year, showing a growth of 40.1 percent, FBR data added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes FBR withholding tax Immovable properties advance tax WHT collection

Comments

1000 characters

FY23 sales of immovable properties: WHT collection registers 340.5pc growth YoY

Dispute settlement mechanisms: BoI asked to show ‘flexibility’

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

If conviction of Musharraf upheld ‘then it must be known that it will have consequences...’: SC judge

‘Wave 24’ shows 7pc improvement: OICCI unveils promising upswing in business confidence

Read more stories