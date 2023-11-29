BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,231 Increased By 121.3 (1.99%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-29

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

APP Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: A Financial Services Agreement (FASA) was signed between Privatisation Commission and the Financial Advisor for Divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL) in the presence of Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad.

The consortium led by Earnest & Young were invited for contract negotiations as Financial Advisor after approval by the Privatisation Commission Board in its meeting on 10th November, 2023.

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

The financial advisor will be responsible for restructuring and carrying out legal, technical and financial due diligence for the proposed divestment together with fair valuation of PIACL.

The Minister expressed the hope and desire that the transaction will be carried out successfully despite the challenging economic environment. He assured the Financial Advisor of complete support of all institutions involved in the process to facilitate their work with a view to perform their task seamlessly in best possible interest.

PIA PIACL Ministry of Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad PIA divestment Financial Services Agreement

Comments

1000 characters
Ash Chak Nov 29, 2023 08:14am
Air India was sold by the Indian Government after taking on $6,2 Billion of its debt. Who will pay for PIAs debt?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

Dispute settlement mechanisms: BoI asked to show ‘flexibility’

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

If conviction of Musharraf upheld ‘then it must be known that it will have consequences...’: SC judge

‘Wave 24’ shows 7pc improvement: OICCI unveils promising upswing in business confidence

Read more stories