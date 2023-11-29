BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Sohail Sarfraz Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has obtained data of unregistered buyers of sugar from Sales Tax Returns filed by the sugar mills for registration of dealers/ wholesalers of the commodity across the country.

The FBR has released a report on the actions taken for broadening of tax base (BTB) during 2022-23.

Firstly, the Annex-C (Domestic Sales Invoices) of Sales Tax Returns of certain national and multinational manufactures/ importer companies is being used for BTB purpose which contains bulk data of un-registered buyers.

FBR to sell seized sugar to USC at 50pc discount

Secondly, the data of e-stamp has been retrieved for sharing with field formations which is being used for BTB purpose for registration of potential sellers and buyers.

Thirdly, the data of un-registered buyers of sugars extracted from Annex-C of Sales Tax Returns of Sugar mills has been sent to respective regional tax offices (RTOs) for booking of new taxpayers.

Fourthly, the information with reference to tax deducted under section 236G and 236H by manufactures of certain sectors from their distributors and by distributors from their retailers, respectively, has been retrieved, dealers and retailers have been identified who are still not registered with the FBR and are being registered by their respective RTOs for broadening of tax base.

Fifthly, the information obtained from different distribution companies including gas and electricity regarding un-registered commercial/ industrial consumers is being used for BTB purpose.

Sixthly, the MoUs have been signed with different departments including NADRA, FIA and banks, etc., for provision of data for perusal, matching with the existing data of FBR and exploration of new taxpayers.

Seventhly, the interface of FBR website is under continuous improvement so that it is customer friendly, provides every possible facility to existing as well as new tax payers and is contributing a lot towards the achievement of overall BTB target.

The FBR said that the information gathered from various sources as discussed above is processed and made available to taxpayers under a newly added Tab “Malomaat” on FBR website for their facilitation as well as creating deterrence against non-declaration of existing tax payers and detection of new taxpayers.

