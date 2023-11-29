PARTLY FACETIOUS: All the King’s men and all the King’s horses are in Dubai

“A see saw comes to mind.” “What as in a playground?” “Yes and you know in a see saw you may be up but depending on the one seated at the other end you could be slowly lowered or come crashing down.”

“You are referring to our politics?”

“More like the fate of the politicians – up and down, up and down, sometimes they come down with a crash because the one at the other end so wills, but at other times they are slowly lowered…”

“That sounds about right. Anyway all the King’s men and all the King’s horses are in Dubai these days…”

“Hey the Caretaker Finance Minister is there too and she is neither a man nor a horse.”

“Reminds me of Shakespeare’s play Richard III, you know where he says my kingdom for a horse.”

“Where did that come from?”

“Well the quote means that on some occasions a horse has much greater relevance than an entire kingdom.”

“I still don’t get it.”

“A horse on the battlefield was critical in a battlefield in the mid-1400s when Richard III was king. He lost his horse on the battlefield which prompted him to say my kingdom for a horse.”

“Indeed and the key is to know what to want to achieve your objective.”

“Right now there were ten to fifteen people who surrounded The Third Wife’s car as she was leaving the jail where The Man Who Must Not Be Named is lodged and chanted the invective down with black magic and down with…”

“Yeah, yeah I reckon that was to perhaps set the stage for not bringing him to an open court where the media would see him after more than a couple of months, is it! But what got my attention was The Samdhi’s defense of using accountancy to trump economics…”

“Well economics is a degree while accountancy is a

“Hmmm, The Samdhi claims that he passed the exam of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales…”

“Right did they teach him how to write affidavits?”

“Don’t be facetious – that he learnt from Musharraf.”

“What about real effective exchange rates (REER)…”

“Nope he learnt how to manipulate statistics including REERs when he was the finance minister.”

“Impressive, that shows his capacity to learn.”

“Too bad, it’s not to learn basic economic theory.”

“Oye back off, he is one of a kind.”

“One of a kind, what, an accountant”?

“No a Samdhi”.

