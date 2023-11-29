PPP leader hopes timely elections in CJP’s presence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has said that it is hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government will conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing at a news conference on Tuesday, he said, “We hope that the election will not be postponed in the presence of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.”

He said that the PPP would win in the February elections, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be the candidate for the prime minister. He said that after the elections, the PPP would complete the numbers game with the allies and form a coalition government with the allies in the next election.

The PPP leader further said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always dragged institutions into politics, now Nawaz Sharif is trying hard to become a new blue-eyed of the establishment. If any blue-eyed is imposed again, its results will not be good for the country. It is better to sit in the opposition than to be selected and become a blue-eyed.”

Kundi said that the PPP is going to celebrate its 56th foundation day in Quetta and Bilawal and PPP-P President Zardari will address the workers in Quetta. He said that the plan of action regarding the coming elections in Quetta would also be announced. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has a very important role in Balochistan.

He said the PPP chairman addressed six workers’ conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now he would go to Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa from December 7. He said that after that Bilawal would enter Punjab to address public gatherings.

