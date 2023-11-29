BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Afnan’s remand extended for 4 days

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of a teenage boy Afnan Shafqat for four days in a case of road accident which claimed lives of six members of a family.

Earlier, the police produced Afnan before the court handcuffed. The court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to remove the handcuffs of the suspect. The court asked the IO about the reason for further remand when he sought 14-day further remand of the suspect.

The IO stated that a bone ossification test for determining the age of the suspect had been conducted, but its result was still awaited. He said the suspect had been changing his statements during the investigation.

Therefore, his further custody was required to conduct his polygraph and photogrammetric tests besides interrogation on several other important aspects of the case, the IO added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

