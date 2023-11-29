BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Bill Gates, PM discuss polio eradication measures

APP Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

ABU DHABI: The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar received a telephone call from Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on Tuesday to discuss progress in the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan. The Prime Minister Kakar is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the telephone call, the prime minister and Gates followed up on their discussion in New York when they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September.

The PM appreciated the Gates Foundation’s support to the government’s efforts to secure a polio-free Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to rid the country of this debilitating virus. In this regard, the prime minister briefed Gates on the polio vaccination drive currently in progress across Pakistan.

The issues of malnutrition and maternal health also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister Kakar expressed satisfaction at the excellent cooperation between the government and BMGF. The prime minister assured Gates that the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to delivering on the promise of a healthier, safer and financially inclusive Pakistan and counted on reliable partners such as BMGF in this endeavor.

