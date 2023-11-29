BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Pakistan Print 2023-11-29

Baba Guru Nanak University to be operational soon: Malik Tahseen

Press Release Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

FAISALABAD: Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee was a preacher of harmony, love, sympathy and humanity, the dissimilarity between people can be wipe away, through his teachings, these views were expressed by Malik Tahsin Awan, Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors BODs, during his speech at the Gurpurab reception given to the Sikh pilgrims in connection with the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world including UK, Canada, USA and India participated in the event.

Malik Tahseen Awan said that Pakistan is such a cradle of peace and love that personalities like Baba Guru Nanak filled with the fragrance of brotherhood. He said that Baba Guru Nanak University will be operational very soon, in which world-class research on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak will be promoted.

He further said that Nankana Sahib and Narowal are holy places for the followers of Sikh religion, so the Sikh community should come in drove to visit these holy places.

Later, while congratulating the Sikh community on birthday of Guru Nanak Dev jee, he said that all the minorities living in Pakistan are free and completely safe here.

The group leaders of the Sikh Yatrees Savleen Kaur and Taran Singh thanked FESCO Chairman Board of Directors Malik Tehsin Awan and Ms. Syeda Huma Batul for organizing the grand event and expressed full satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements. They said that the way Sikhs are respected in Pakistan has no precedent in any other country in the world.

On this occasion, a sumptuous dinner was arranged for the Sikh visitors, while Qawali, Ludy Party and famous poets of the country also performed their art.

FESCO Malik Tahsin Awan Baba Guru Nanak University Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee

