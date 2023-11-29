Chinese police team visits CTD headquarters, other offices

LAHORE: Chinese Jiangsu Province Police delegation spent another busy day in Lahore on 3rd day of visit.

Punjab Police arranged visits of various field formations and police offices, where Chinese police officers were briefed about the police working, public service delivery and other professional matters.

Chinese police officers commenced the day with a visit to the CTD Headquarters, Punjab. Led by Tan Yongsheng, Deputy DG of Public Security, Jiangsu Police Senior Officers Shen Xiang, Wang Bingde, Yaun Xiulai, Hu Xiao and Shao Weimin were among the delegation.

Additional IGC CTD Punjab Waseem Ahmad Khan briefed the Chinese delegation about the working, operations and administrative affairs of Counter Terrorism Department.

Additional IGC CTD Punjab Waseem Ahmed Khan said that CTD is carrying out the mission of eliminating terrorists, sectarianism and their facilitators from Punjab.

The Chinese delegation was informed about the ongoing operations against terrorists, the security situation and the CTD’s responsibilities.

During the meeting, Chinese police and Punjab Police agreed upon enhancing the cooperation in information technology and cyber security. Additional IGC CTD Waseem Ahmed Khan, DIG Special Protection Unit Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, DIG Elite Sadiq Ali Dogar and other officers were present in the meeting.

After visiting the counter-terrorism headquarters, Jiangsu police officers delegation arrived at the Special Protection Unit (SPU) headquarters in Manawan. An active squad of police force saluted the Chinese police officers on arrival.

Chinese police officers led by Tan Yongsheng, Deputy Director General of Public Security, held an important meeting with the Special Protection Unit. During the meeting, DIG Special Protection Unit, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema informed the Chinese police officers about the duties and operations of the Special Protection Unit.

DIG Special Protection Unit Tayyab Hafeez Cheema said that the Special Protection Unit is diligently performing the duties of protecting Chinese citizens coming for private, business or government work or any other purpose in the Punjab.

DIG SPU said that fool-proof security of Chinese residences, offices and working sites is being ensured throughout the province.

After the meeting, the Chinese police delegation was also given a visit to the various departments of the Special Protection Headquarters. Chinese police officers were briefed about live vehicle monitoring, live location security and tracking mechanism in the control room.

DIG SPU briefed that foolproof security is being provided by monitoring of the vehicle movement of Chinese citizens across the province. Jiangsu police officers expressed their satisfaction over the measures taken by the Special Protection Unit to protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation in training and security measure of the force.

At the end of the visit, commemorative shields and souvenirs were presented to the Chinese police officers. SSP Operation, SPU Usman Ejaz Bajwa, Deputy Director Lahore Battalion Commander II Major Safdar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

In the last delegation of police officers from China’s Jiangsu Province visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Tuesday. The Deputy DG Public Security of Jiangsu Police led the eight members’ delegation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023