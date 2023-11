LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif has asked the party workers to fully participate in the Palestine Solidarity Day rally in Karachi on Wednesday (today).

The rally will be held at the Shahrah Qaidin and Tariq Road intersection to express solidarity with the martyrs of Gaza and the Palestinian people. The rally is part of the global solidarity with Palestine that is being observed by the United Nations on November 29.

