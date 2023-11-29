BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Pakistan

Proposed national govt by Zardari lacks constitutional legitimacy: JI chief

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has asserted that the proposed national government by PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari lacks constitutional legitimacy.

The proposal is designed to perpetuate the dominance of the same feudal and imported technocrats who have held power for decades, thereby preserving the existing status quo, he added.

Speaking at an election convention held at Mehran Cultural Centre on Tuesday, Haq warned against the victory of former ruling parties in the upcoming elections, asserting that it would signify the defeat of Pakistan.

He criticized the PML-N’s assertion that its leadership would save the country, questioning the track record of those who previously held power. He argued that the former national government of the PDM and the PPP had badly impacted the economy, resulting in inflation and unemployment.

Haq alleged that the primary motive of established political parties was to amass wealth and exploit national resources. According to him, their wealth and properties multiplied with each tenure in power, leaving the general populace struggling to make both ends meet.

He accused the PPP and the PML-N of maintaining silence on Israeli atrocities due to fear of the United States, insinuating a dependency on foreign approval for their political aspirations.

The JI chief highlighted the PPP’s 15-year rule in Sindh, contending that it led to the province’s deterioration, with rampant criminal activities such as dacoity and kidnapping for ransom becoming commonplace. He also lamented the decline of Karachi, the provincial capital, attributing its destruction to the policies of the PPP.

Expressing the Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to breaking the status quo and establishing an Islamic welfare state, he emphasized that the fate of the country lay in the hands of the Pakistani people.

He urged the masses to consider real change and appealed for their support in electing JI candidates on February 8.





