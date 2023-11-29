BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
6th Karachi International Water Conference: Water scarcity big challenge for climate-hit Pakistan: President

Press Release Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming water scarcity a big challenge for the climate-hit Pakistan said taking urgent steps such as nature-based solutions and developing civic sense about water conservation were need of the hour. He regarded water-related disasters including shortages as the major sign of climate emergency and emphasized taking the issue as a major preoccupation by governments, corporate organizations, and citizens, said a press release.

In his video-link address to the closing session of the 6th Karachi International Water Conference, he said there was a need to bring attitudinal changes among the public by educating them to consciously use water.

The conference held in Sindh’s capital Karachi gathered local and international experts on environment and food security that highlighted the serious water-related challenges facing the country in the wake of climate change.

President Alvi said adopting the architecture of water bodies on the lines of ancient techniques was important to address the challenge of water scarcity.

He said using technology and managing water conservation cycles such as flood and drip irrigation could also overcome the problems of food security.

The President proposed the pricing of water to develop a civic sense among the citizens to ensure conservation about the commodity. He said Islam as a religion also focused on being cautious while using natural resources such as water to avoid wastage.

Dr Alvi said a World Bank study in Pakistan showed a link between malnutrition and poor quality of water which inhibited the absorption of healthy minerals in the body. He emphasized that the climate and water emergency had exposed the underlying dysfunctions in global, national, and local economies and showed how these systems failed to produce economic, environmental, and social justice for people.

He proposed developing platforms with the involvement of the communities to encourage them to follow preparedness, and resilience initiatives on water conservation.

