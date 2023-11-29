BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,231 Increased By 121.3 (1.99%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-29

Asian FX lifted on potential Fed rate hike end

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies were bolstered by a weak US dollar on Tuesday, with the South Korean won leading the charge after softer US economic data signalled a potential pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes and spurred a positive trend in equities.

A slip in new US home sales overnight pushed the dollar to a three month-low, cementing bets that the Fed’s aggressive campaign of raising rates likely peaked.

Investors will look to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data out later this week for further cues on the rate trajectory, with a 25% chance of the Fed beginning to cut rates as early as March next year.

At 0655 GMT, the dollar index, which measures its strength against six major peers, was at 103.2, steady at its last close.

“Players are still banking on Friday’s anticipated slower PCE deflator inflation as a convincing sign that the Fed is done tightening,” analysts at DBS wrote in a note.

Back in Asia, the South Korean won led the gains for the day, advancing as much as 1%, with the Taiwan dollar in tow, ending about 0.4% higher.

Thailand’s baht also traded 0.5% higher, hitting its highest level in three months to trade at 34.870 to the dollar and poised for its second straight monthly gain.

The Thai central bank governor, however, flagged that economic growth in the third quarter was disappointing, even as domestic consumption held up well.

The Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah traded up to 0.4% higher.

Both the Malaysian and the Philippines currencies are set to snap a three-month losing streak in November, while the Indonesian rupiah is likely to log its biggest monthly gain since January.

The MSCI International Emerging Market Currency Index inched about 0.1% higher on the day, not far from the 18-month peak the index touched last week.

US home sales Fed rate PCE

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX lifted on potential Fed rate hike end

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

Dispute settlement mechanisms: BoI asked to show ‘flexibility’

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

If conviction of Musharraf upheld ‘then it must be known that it will have consequences...’: SC judge

‘Wave 24’ shows 7pc improvement: OICCI unveils promising upswing in business confidence

Read more stories