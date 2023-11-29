EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports down

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 11.99 million metric tons by Nov. 26, down 18% from 14.68 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. EU barley exports totalled 2.77 million tons, down 1% from the 2.81 million tons exported in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 7.09 million tons, down 42% against a year-earlier 12.31 million.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Bulgaria was still lacking since mid-September, while import and export data for Italy was missing since Nov. 10. Bulgaria is usually among the EU’s largest wheat exporters, while Italy is one of the bloc’s biggest cereal importers.

The Commission’s current figures showed Romania was the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 3.34 million tons shipped, followed by France with 2.52 million, Poland with 2.03 million, Germany with 1.15 million and Lithuania with 1.03 million. Bulgaria was next with 937,000 tons, a figure unchanged in recent weeks.