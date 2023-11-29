KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR18.362 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,643. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.791billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.450 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.278 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.221 billion), Silver (PKR 996.288 million), Platinum (PKR 575.028 million), Natural Gas (PKR 416.518 million), DJ (PKR 322.992 million), Copper (PKR 124.465 million),SP 500 (PKR 104.060 million), Brent (PKR 52.556 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 28.719 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 43.118 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023