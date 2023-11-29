BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-29

Chicago wheat steadies

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday in a technical recovery from a day-earlier slide, with traders watching to see if recent price lows will stir export demand.

Corn also steadied after a sharp fall on Monday, with the market still capped by the arrival of a bumper US harvest.

Soybeans rose as participants assessed rain forecasts in top exporter Brazil, where dry weather is threatening to cut yields.

March wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $5.64 a bushel by 1116 GMT.

The contract ended down 2.8% on Monday after hitting a life-of contract low at $5.56-1/4. Beneficial rain for US wheat crops and tepid export demand have encouraged investors to continue to bet on weaker prices.

Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures in the week to Nov. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed. Commodity funds were also net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

“Looking forward, hedge funds have room to buy but need to see bullish fundamental or non-fundamental catalysts come back into play,” Peak Trading Research said in a note on agriculture futures.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago wheat steadies

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

Dispute settlement mechanisms: BoI asked to show ‘flexibility’

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

If conviction of Musharraf upheld ‘then it must be known that it will have consequences...’: SC judge

‘Wave 24’ shows 7pc improvement: OICCI unveils promising upswing in business confidence

Read more stories