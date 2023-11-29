BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,231 Increased By 121.3 (1.99%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-29

Gold steadies on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

BENGALURU: Gold held its ground on Tuesday after touching a six-month peak, buoyed by expectations the US Federal Reserve has concluded its interest rate hikes, ahead of the release of key economic data.

Spot gold was steady at $2,013.59 per ounce by 1306 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 16 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $2,013.90 per ounce.

“Gold continues to derive support from a broadly weaker dollar and falling Treasury yields as expectations mount over the Fed cutting interest rates in 2024,” FXTM senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

“A sense of caution ahead of another busy week for global financial markets is also lending support to the precious metal. Given how the $2,000 level has proved an extremely tough resistance to conquer, gold could end up dipping without a potent fundamental catalyst.”

The dollar index touched its lowest since late August, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered near a two-month low of 4.3630%.

Traders widely expect the US central bank to hold rates in December, and are pricing in about a 50-50 chance of cuts in May next year, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing bullion. Investors are also eyeing the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Thursday, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for further cues on interest rate outlook.

Also on the radar is the revised US third-quarter GDP figures, due on Wednesday.

Gold Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold steadies on weaker dollar

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

Dispute settlement mechanisms: BoI asked to show ‘flexibility’

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

If conviction of Musharraf upheld ‘then it must be known that it will have consequences...’: SC judge

‘Wave 24’ shows 7pc improvement: OICCI unveils promising upswing in business confidence

Read more stories