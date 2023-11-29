BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,231 Increased By 121.3 (1.99%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder
Nov 29, 2023
Markets 2023-11-29

Japanese rubber futures gain

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday, supported by hopes of stimulus and stronger demand in China, though a stronger yen capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery was up 0.6 yen, or 0.2%, at 270.7 yen ($1.83) per kg at closing. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 20 yuan, or 0.2%, at 13,980 yuan ($1,954.53) per metric ton. China’s central bank on Monday said it would fend off systemic risks to the economy and use forceful and targeted monetary policy to better support domestic demand.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 8.6% from a week earlier, the exchange said on Friday. The Japanese yen made up some ground on Tuesday in the wake of continued dollar weakening, with the dollar/yen inching down around 0.3% to 148.21 yen per greenback.

The Bank of Japan is expected to begin exiting from its ultra-loose monetary policy sometime next year, with more than half of the economists polled by Reuters expecting a move at its April meeting. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.12%.

“The market is exhibiting range-bound behaviour, influenced by consistently challenging economic data from China,” said a Singapore-based trader. “As the year-end approaches, a decrease in activities and liquidity is anticipated, potentially leading to a broader price range.”

Asian stocks nudged higher on Tuesday, while the dollar wallowed near three-month lows as investors remained convinced the Federal Reserve was done with its rate-hike cycle and looked ahead to a crucial inflation report later this week.

