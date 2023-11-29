BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
LHC orders closure of all commercial activities by 10pm daily

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday proceedings with environmental issues related petitions ordered the closure of all commercial activities in the provincial metropolis by 10 pm daily.

The court passed these directions a written order issued on Tuesday about the previous hearing of the smog case and adjourned the further proceedings till December 04.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction over a notification passed by the relief commissioner of Punjab regarding closure of public and private schools for Fridays and Saturdays besides timings of markets and restaurants, which have been directed to be opened after 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The order also envisaged that all offices shall open after 3 pm on Saturdays.

The court observed that the notification was irrational to say the least and clearly had not been issued after consultation with the advocate general office as also with the members of the judicial commission.

The court directed that the notification should include directions issued by this court regarding closure of all commercial activities after 10 p.m.

The court also directed the government that the notification should make provision of work from home for all private offices and banks operating in the jurisdiction of Lahore division.

The court directed the CCPO to implement the order of the court regarding closure of markets and hotels at the settled time.

The court observed that the order shall also be conveyed to the secretary to the caretaker chief minister for passing on necessary instructions to the CCPO in this regard which will go a long way in the control of smog as restrictions should not be confined to Fridays and Saturdays of the week.

The court directed the provincial law officer to take up a matter regarding parking at the green belts with the police officer concerned who shall ensure that the greenbelts of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were not misused.

The PHA had told the court a number of areas had been reserved for Miyawaki/urban forests in the city.

