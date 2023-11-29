WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 28, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Nov-23 22-Nov-23 21-Nov-23 20-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104833 0.105157 0.105143 0.104643 Euro 0.821151 0.819808 0.821605 0.820867 Japanese yen 0.0050163 0.0050699 0.00506745 0.0050413 U.K. pound 0.947462 0.941829 0.939727 0.936808 U.S. dollar 0.749841 0.751359 0.749982 0.751159 Algerian dinar 0.00559743 0.00559446 0.0056031 Australian dollar 0.492516 0.493263 0.492009 Botswana pula 0.0555254 0.0559487 0.0560365 Brazilian real 0.153458 0.153685 0.154188 Brunei dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483 Canadian dollar 0.547518 0.547512 0.547253 Chilean peso 0.00085997 0.00085323 0.0008494 Czech koruna 0.0334696 0.0335217 0.0334443 Danish krone 0.109972 0.110199 0.110087 Indian rupee 0.00901586 0.00899835 0.0090142 Israeli New Shekel 0.201653 0.202151 0.201491 Korean won 0.00058349 0.0005803 0.0005803 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43869 2.4354 2.43764 Malaysian ringgit 0.161001 0.161373 0.161055 Mauritian rupee 0.0168902 0.0168837 0.016923 Mexican peso 0.0436499 0.0435778 New Zealand dollar 0.454985 0.453327 0.450658 Norwegian krone 0.0700568 0.070403 0.0700401 Omani rial 1.95054 1.9536 Peruvian sol 0.200898 0.200637 0.200845 Philippine peso 0.0135695 0.0135149 0.0134991 Polish zloty 0.186998 0.18805 0.188081 Qatari riyal 0.206417 0.206039 0.206362 Russian ruble 0.00852221 0.00853512 0.0084881 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200362 0.199995 0.200309 Singapore dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483 South African rand 0.0400372 0.040971 0.0408589 Swedish krona 0.0716542 0.0721858 0.0716188 Swiss franc 0.850002 0.848012 0.849872 Thai baht 0.0213285 0.0213536 0.0214085 Trinidadian dollar 0.110987 0.110931 0.111464 U.A.E. dirham 0.204591 0.204216 0.204536 Uruguayan peso 0.0191987 0.0191978 0.0190683 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

