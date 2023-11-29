WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 28, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-Nov-23 22-Nov-23 21-Nov-23 20-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104833 0.105157 0.105143 0.104643
Euro 0.821151 0.819808 0.821605 0.820867
Japanese yen 0.0050163 0.0050699 0.00506745 0.0050413
U.K. pound 0.947462 0.941829 0.939727 0.936808
U.S. dollar 0.749841 0.751359 0.749982 0.751159
Algerian dinar 0.00559743 0.00559446 0.0056031
Australian dollar 0.492516 0.493263 0.492009
Botswana pula 0.0555254 0.0559487 0.0560365
Brazilian real 0.153458 0.153685 0.154188
Brunei dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483
Canadian dollar 0.547518 0.547512 0.547253
Chilean peso 0.00085997 0.00085323 0.0008494
Czech koruna 0.0334696 0.0335217 0.0334443
Danish krone 0.109972 0.110199 0.110087
Indian rupee 0.00901586 0.00899835 0.0090142
Israeli New Shekel 0.201653 0.202151 0.201491
Korean won 0.00058349 0.0005803 0.0005803
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43869 2.4354 2.43764
Malaysian ringgit 0.161001 0.161373 0.161055
Mauritian rupee 0.0168902 0.0168837 0.016923
Mexican peso 0.0436499 0.0435778
New Zealand dollar 0.454985 0.453327 0.450658
Norwegian krone 0.0700568 0.070403 0.0700401
Omani rial 1.95054 1.9536
Peruvian sol 0.200898 0.200637 0.200845
Philippine peso 0.0135695 0.0135149 0.0134991
Polish zloty 0.186998 0.18805 0.188081
Qatari riyal 0.206417 0.206039 0.206362
Russian ruble 0.00852221 0.00853512 0.0084881
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200362 0.199995 0.200309
Singapore dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483
South African rand 0.0400372 0.040971 0.0408589
Swedish krona 0.0716542 0.0721858 0.0716188
Swiss franc 0.850002 0.848012 0.849872
Thai baht 0.0213285 0.0213536 0.0214085
Trinidadian dollar 0.110987 0.110931 0.111464
U.A.E. dirham 0.204591 0.204216 0.204536
Uruguayan peso 0.0191987 0.0191978 0.0190683
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
