BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper nudges higher on China stimulus hopes, nickel bounces

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 05:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Tuesday on hopes that top metals consumer China will extend support measures for its economy while nickel rebounded from three-year lows.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $8,374 a metric ton at 1200 GMT after falling by 0.8% on Monday from a two-month peak hit last week.

Helping boost the market was news that China’s central bank governor said that monetary policy will remain accommodative to support the economy.

Data showed profits at China’s industrial firms extended gains for a third month in October, albeit at a slower pace, suggesting more policy support from Beijing is needed.

“The growth play book that is applied by the Chinese government is clearer now than it was during the past 12 months or so,” said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.

Nickel prices rise on talk of Indonesia pricing change

“They are still looking to stabilise or partly stimulate the economy, but I think by now we can say with high conviction that they are not going to revert to these old school, broad-based, metals-intensive stimulus measures.”

Also supporting copper was news that a workers union at Peru’s large Las Bambas copper mine went on strike for an indefinite period.

Elsewhere, nickel prices rebounded after an industry report raised the prospect of a change in the way top supplier Indonesia prices the metal.

Prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained the most in two months while LME three month nickel rose 1.8% to $16,375 a ton.

Tin prices in Shanghai hit a seven-month low, falling as much as 4.5%, due to adequate supply and subdued demand, while the LME price gained 1.8% to $23,190 a ton after hitting the weakest since March on Monday.

Tin prices were pressured as domestic production remained steady while imports climbed, analysts at Hongyuan Futures noted.

The dollar index steadied after touching a three-month low as traders continued to unwind long dollar positions before this week’s U.S. and euro zone inflation data.

A firmer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium slipped 0.4% to $2,202.50, zinc fell 0.6% to $2,524.50 and lead dropped 0.6% to $2,149.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper nudges higher on China stimulus hopes, nickel bounces

Inter-bank: rupee sees minor recovery against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 919 points as index now eyes 61,000 level

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

PM Kakar to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait

Hamas and Israel prepare to extend Gaza truce

Israeli, US spy chiefs meet Qatari PM to discuss ‘building on’ Gaza truce

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Read more stories