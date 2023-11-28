BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
World

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 03:33pm

GENEVA: There is a risk that more people could die from diseases than from bombings in Gaza if the enclave’s health system is not put back on its feet quickly, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Eventually we will see more people dying from disease than from bombardment if we are not able to put back together this health system,” said the WHO’s Margaret Harris.

‘Extremely concerned’ about those left in Al Shifa Hospital: WHO

She described the collapse of Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza as a “tragedy” and voiced concern about the detention of some of its medical staff by Israeli forces.

