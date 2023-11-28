BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
World

Lebanese media reports Israeli shell hit south Lebanon

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 02:53pm

BEIRUT/OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Lebanese media reported that an Israeli shell struck the outskirts of a town in south Lebanon on Tuesday, hours after a temporary truce between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel was extended for two days.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army said it was “currently not aware of such an incident”.

Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed reported an Israeli shell had struck the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab on Tuesday morning.

Both outlets cited their correspondents as the source.

More Israeli hostages expected to be freed after Gaza truce extended

Weeks of cross-border shelling between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah came to a halt on Friday when the Palestinian group Hamas - a Hezbollah ally - and Israel agreed the temporary truce in their conflict which erupted on Oct. 7.

A spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon UNIFIL said it was looking into the reports.

