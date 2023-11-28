BAFL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.54%)
BIPL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.71%)
FABL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
GGL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
HBL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (4.56%)
HUBC 122.21 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (4.24%)
HUMNL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PIOC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.92%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
PRL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.92%)
SSGC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TELE 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.8%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,227 Increased By 117.6 (1.93%)
BR30 21,755 Increased By 491.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 60,690 Increased By 878.3 (1.47%)
KSE30 20,223 Increased By 362 (1.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

WTO agrees dispute panel to review EU import duties on Indonesian biodiesel

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 12:57pm

JAKARTA: World Trade Organization’s (WTO) dispute settlement body has agreed to establish a panel to review countervailing duties imposed by the European Union (EU) on imports of biodiesel from Indonesia, the global trade body said late on Monday.

Indonesia has requested WTO dispute consultations with the EU regarding the bloc’s imposition of duties on imports of biodiesel from the Southeast Asia nation in August.

However after the consultation failed to reach an agreement, last month the world’s biggest palm oil producer requested WTO to establish a dispute settlement body, which EU previously did not accept.

“Efforts to appeal this case to the WTO are very strategic to maintain market access for Indonesian biodiesel products in the EU market which is currently subject to countervailing duties of 8% to 18%,” said Budi Santoso, senior official at Indonesian trade ministry on Tuesday.

The countervailing duties were imposed for five years December 10, 2019 up to December 10, 2024, Budi added.

Global trade ‘resilient’ during Ukraine war: WTO

Indonesian biofuel producers association said the duties have been burdening Indonesian biodiesel exporters and hoped for the WTO panel could immediately start the proceedings, the group chairperson Paulus Tjakrawan told Reuters.

The WTO said late on Monday the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Russian Federation, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Canada, China, Argentina and Turkiye had reserved their third party rights to participate in the panel proceedings.

World Trade Organization

Comments

1000 characters

WTO agrees dispute panel to review EU import duties on Indonesian biodiesel

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Govt explains magnitude of SOE burden

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Read more stories