BAFL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.65%)
BIPL 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.49 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.7%)
FABL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
FCCL 17.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
GGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.54%)
HBL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.42%)
HUBC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.93%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.78%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.02%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 110.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.15%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
SNGP 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
SSGC 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 6,201 Increased By 92.2 (1.51%)
BR30 21,692 Increased By 429.3 (2.02%)
KSE100 60,504 Increased By 692.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 20,152 Increased By 291.3 (1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka, Rybakina to open new season in Brisbane

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 11:16am

SYDNEY: World number two Aryna Sabalenka and number four Elena Rybakina will open their 2024 seasons at the Brisbane International warm-up for the Australian Open, organisers said on Tuesday.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka was already announced for the WTA 500 event, which is returning in the first week of January after a three-year hiatus forced initially by the COVID pandemic.

Sabalenka is ineligible to compete in the United Cup mixed tournament taking place in Perth and Sydney the same week because of the continuing ban on teams from Belarus and Russia stemming from the invasion of Ukraine.

Sabalenka downs Rybakina to reach WTA Finals semis

The 25-year-old will join her fellow Belarusian and twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the 48-player Brisbane field as she prepares for her first Grand Slam title defence at Melbourne Park.

“Australia holds a special place in my heart after winning my first Grand Slam there,” Sabalenka said in a news release.

“I can’t wait to make my debut at the Brisbane International and play in front of the Queensland tennis fans.”

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion in 2022, lost to Sabalenka in this year’s Melbourne final.

Aryna Sabalenka Victoria Azarenka Naomi Osaka Elena Rybakina Kazakh Rybakina

Comments

1000 characters

Sabalenka, Rybakina to open new season in Brisbane

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Imran not brought to court due to security issues, jail authorities say

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts

Read more stories