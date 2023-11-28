BAFL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.65%)
BIPL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.51 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.72%)
FABL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
FCCL 17.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
GGL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.62%)
HBL 113.99 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (4.55%)
HUBC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (4.06%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.78%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.06%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 110.02 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.03%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
SNGP 62.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.38%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.41%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 6,201 Increased By 91.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,696 Increased By 433 (2.04%)
KSE100 60,463 Increased By 651.5 (1.09%)
KSE30 20,135 Increased By 274.2 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoE leads central bank chorus on need for restrictive policy

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 10:56am

HONG KONG: A top UK central banker on Tuesday emphasised that monetary policy would need to be “restrictive” for some time to defeat inflation, a message echoed by fellow policymakers from Australia and Spain.

Speaking at a central bank conference in Hong Kong, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden also said he saw no financial stability grounds to lower interest rates, which are currently up at 5.25%.

“We think that monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time,” he said.

“And we’ve communicated that it will need to be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to get inflation back to the 2% target.”

The BoE kept rates on hold for a second consecutive meeting earlier this month after 14 straight increases to fight an inflation rate that peaked above 11% just over a year ago before falling to 4.6% in October.

Even with all that tightening, Ramsden said inflation was not expected to return to 2% until the end of 2025.

Speaking on the same panel, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said policy in Australia was also restrictive and needed to be in order to cool demand and anchor inflation expectations.

Bullock noted domestic businesses felt able to pass on rising costs to customers and thus maintain their profit margins, and this was stoking inflation in the service sector.

The RBA hiked its main cash rate to a 12-year high of 4.35% this month, and financial markets are wagering it might tighten further in the next few months.

BoE’s Bailey says getting inflation to 2% will be ‘hard work’

Adding to the chorus, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos said policy would have to stay tight in the short term, though he did hold out the chance of an easing should inflation slow as forecasted.

De Cos, who also sits on the council of the European Central Bank, said he was encouraged that inflation had cooled in recent months and, if that continued, real rates would become ever more restrictive.

The ECB lifted rates to a record high 4% earlier this year but has signalled steady policy for the next few quarters.

Markets have started to position for the first rate cut, with a move seen as soon as April or June.

hong kong BoE Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden

Comments

1000 characters

BoE leads central bank chorus on need for restrictive policy

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Imran not brought to court due to security issues, jail authorities say

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts

Read more stories