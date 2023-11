Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday in range-bound trading, underpinned by a rise rival edible oils as traders weighed fears of declining production against a stronger ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 27 ringgit, or 0.69%, to 3,919 ringgit ($839.73) per metric ton during early trade.