BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-28

Brent crude oil flirts with $80 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell on Monday, with the Brent benchmark hovering around $80 a barrel as investors awaited this week’s OPEC+ meeting and expected curbs on supplies into 2024.

Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $80.21 a barrel by 11:33 a.m. ET (1633 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.25. Both contracts lost $1 in early trading.

Prices tumbled midweek when OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - postponed to Nov. 30 a ministerial meeting to iron out differences on production targets for African producers.

Since then the group, helmed by de facto leader Saudi Arabia, has moved closer to a compromise, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday and OPEC+ is looking at deepening oil production cuts despite its policy meeting being postponed to this Thursday, an OPEC+ source said on Monday.

“Although there are headlines that Saudi has made progress reaching consensus, there is limited risk appetite to buy crude ahead of the formal announcement,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth US.

“Until we get clarity on how this plays out, expect crude to struggle to rally,” she added. ING analysts said they expect Saudi Arabia to roll over its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into next year, and Russia to extend its own cuts.

“Clearly, if we do not see this, it would put further downward pressure on the market,” they said in a note. Estimated exports by OPEC countries have declined to 1.3 million bpd below levels in April, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, in line with the group’s supply targets.

OPEC+ Crude Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent crude oil flirts with $80 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories