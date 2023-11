HONG KONG: People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Tuesday the central bank will help strengthen global macroeconomic policy dialogues and communication.

China to bolster economic recovery and curb risks: central bank head

China will make it easier for foreign financial institutions to do business in the country and the central bank is committed to supporting Hong Kong’s role as an international financial center, Pan told the HKMA-BIS High-Level Conference in Hong Kong.