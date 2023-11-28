BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

HAMBURG: A government agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import 110,000 metric tons of wheat, European traders said on Monday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is Dec. 27.

The wheat can be sourced from any optional worldwide origins apart from Israel and India and should be supplied from the latest crop, they said.

Shipment is sought in 2024 in consignments of at least 50,000 tons in two periods between Jan. 10-Jan. 15 and Jan 17-Jan. 22.

‘Private sector is in the field’ There’s no plan to import wheat thru TCP: official

The shipments must be organised so that the wheat purchased arrives in Pakistan by Feb. 12, 2024.

The agency reserves the right to buy 10% more or less than the tender volume.

Traders said Pakistan is believed by traders to have a substantial import requirement to cool rising flour prices, but the country’s financial difficulties have restrained import purchases.

