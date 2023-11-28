Arrest warrants for Marriyum issued by ATC

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore on Monday issued non-bialable arrest warrants of former information minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb for December 09 in a case of provocative speech.

The court directed the police to produce her before the court on next hearing as she failed to attend the court proceedings even after repeated notices.

The police had registered a case against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others for inciting people through their provocative speeches.

