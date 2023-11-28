BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
Completion of 8 water, hydropower projects to boost water storage: Wapda

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

LAHROE: With the completion of eight under-construction water and hydropower projects of Wapda, the carry over water capacity in the country will increase from 30 days to 45 days with an addition of 9.7MAF water storage, while hydel power generation of Wapda will also be doubled to more than 18,000MW with an increase of 9,043MW.

This was briefed to a delegation of PAF Air War College Karachi during their visit to Wapda House on Monday. Headed by Air Commodore Raja Imran Asghar, Deputy President of the College, the delegation was comprised of Pakistani and allied officers from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

Secretary Wapda Fakharuzzaman Ali Cheema welcomed the guests while Advisor (Hydrology and Water Management) Shahid Hamid briefed the delegation about role, functions and development plans of Wapda, threats and opportunities of the climate change and water security challenges faced by Pakistan. Member (Power) Wapda Jamil Akhtar, GMs and other senior officers also attended the briefing.

The delegation was briefed that Wapda is executing biggest-ever portfolio of development projects in water and hydropower sectors scheduled to be completed from 2024 to 2029 in a phased manner for water, food and energy security of Pakistan. These projects include Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu (Stage-I), Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I), Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, Tarbela 5th Extension Project and Greater Karachi Bul Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).

Highlighting water and hydropower scenario in Pakistan, the delegation was apprised that per capita water availability in the country has declined from 5650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing us to the stage of water-scarce country.

