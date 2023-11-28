BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-28

Pharma sector has potential to fetch foreign exchange for country thru exports: PPMA

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:56am

LAHORE: The Pakistan pharmaceutical industry has the potential to fetch precious foreign exchange through exports of drugs to different markets around the globe, said Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Chairman Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman.

Talking to a select group of media persons here on Monday, Khalid said that the potential of the pharma industry for harnessing exports can be achieved through an urgently needed sectoral growth strategy and corresponding action plan, overhauling of the regulatory regime, deregulation of drug prices, strengthening of intellectual property rights and a consistent policy regime.

“We can make Pakistan a leading player in the global pharmaceutical export market for which there is a need on the part of the government to play the role of a facilitator for the pharma industry in a real sense.

Our pharmaceutical industry had already submitted a set of recommendations and studies to facilitate the industry; if necessary facilities are extended, we can increase Pakistani drugs exports to US $1 billion in three years and US $5 billion in five to 10 years,” he said.

Responding to a query, he admitted that there was a need to prioritize local manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to reduce their dependence on imports besides aligning with international standards. “This would not only make us self-reliant but also create opportunities for export-oriented growth,” he observed.

“In this regard, the government needs to provide support and incentives to facilitate the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. With multi-national companies (MNCs) not contributing to new drug registrations at the same rate as in other regional countries, registration of new molecules in Pakistan has fallen,” he noted and added that as per the Drug Act 1976, pricing has to be approved by the Cabinet, even for generic molecules. “This is unique to Pakistan and leads to unnecessary delays,” he added.

“Cost of doing business has increased considerably due to surge in the exchange rate, wages and electricity/gas tariffs,” he said, adding: “The prices of essential drugs are already low and now there is little or even no profit margin; thus there is a need of revising the prices of essential drugs to the levels to provide realistic profit margins to manufacturers, dealers, wholesalers and retailers.”

According to him, timely revision of prices of essential drugs is necessary for stopping more additions to the list of orphan drugs. The lower prices encourage the hoarding and sale of these medicines at higher rates at the retail outlets. The only way to overcome the shortage of these drugs is to give a realistic profit margin to the entire supply chain from manufacturers to retailers.

There are other issues like the provision of raw materials and registration of drugs; the government should implement the drug pricing policy in letter and spirit to save the local pharmaceutical industry from impending disaster.

He said “If there are issues in the existing policy, the government can resolve these after due consultations with the stakeholders; but not implementing existing policies makes no sense.” He said “The ECC has deferred decision on 262 hardship cases.

Last year, DRAP recommended increasing the prices of 262 drugs while rejecting 217 other cases. These cases are still pending even after a lapse of one year. The pharmaceutical companies can’t provide these drugs at old rates, as its manufacturing cost has increased considerably.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC DRAP Exports foreign exchange PPMA Pharma sector pharma industry Mian Khalid Misbah Ur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Pharma sector has potential to fetch foreign exchange for country thru exports: PPMA

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories