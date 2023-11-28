BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-28

PTI says will meet ECP’s 20-day intra-party polls deadline

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

ISLAMABAD: Days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to hold intra-party elections within the next 20 days to retain “bat” as its election symbol, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s core committee on Monday approved to hold the polls within the given timeframe.

The PTI core committee which met here took stock of the political situation especially the ECP’s decision to hold intra-party elections once again.

It deplored the top electoral body’s decision for its “biased” decision against the party as it had already held the polls, however, it approved to hold the intra-party elections once again within 20 days, the deadline set by the ECP.

The committee regretted that its leaders are being forced to stay in hiding through registration of concocted cases, in a bid to keep them away from electioneering.

It also strongly condemned the distasteful sloganeering against Bushra Bibi outside Adiala jail, saying the Sharifsof Raiwindand their party havea history of dirty politics.

It said that the way, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is targeting its opponents, shows its frustration, adding the way its followers chanted slogans against an apolitical lady – the wife of PTI chief Imran Khan is in no way acceptable.

It maintained that those behind the smear campaign particularly the PML-N against the PTI chief’s wife and his other family members must keep in mind that their cheap and dirty tricks in a bid to defame a leader like Imran Khan are not going to work.

A group of men hurled disreputable slogans at Bushra Bibi as she reached Adiala Jail for the hearing of the £190 million settlement case.

The miscreants intercepted her vehicle and chanted “black magic unacceptable”. The policemen acted as silent spectators to the sloganeering, due to which it went on till she went inside the jail.

The committee also strongly condemned the arrest of PTI’s MNA Junaid Akber from Peshawar, saying the crackdown on PTI leaders is a well-thought-out strategy of those calling the shots to intimidate PTI workers, but the victory of the party is a writing on the wall no matter how hard they try.

It also demanded the government to ensure fool-proof security for the party PTI chairman as he is set to appear before the court today (Tuesday), adding the party would not compromise on the security of its leader.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections political situation ECP polls PTI workers intraparty polls PTI core committee

Comments

1000 characters

PTI says will meet ECP’s 20-day intra-party polls deadline

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories