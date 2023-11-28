PTI says will meet ECP’s 20-day intra-party polls deadline

ISLAMABAD: Days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to hold intra-party elections within the next 20 days to retain “bat” as its election symbol, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s core committee on Monday approved to hold the polls within the given timeframe.

The PTI core committee which met here took stock of the political situation especially the ECP’s decision to hold intra-party elections once again.

It deplored the top electoral body’s decision for its “biased” decision against the party as it had already held the polls, however, it approved to hold the intra-party elections once again within 20 days, the deadline set by the ECP.

The committee regretted that its leaders are being forced to stay in hiding through registration of concocted cases, in a bid to keep them away from electioneering.

It also strongly condemned the distasteful sloganeering against Bushra Bibi outside Adiala jail, saying the Sharifsof Raiwindand their party havea history of dirty politics.

It said that the way, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is targeting its opponents, shows its frustration, adding the way its followers chanted slogans against an apolitical lady – the wife of PTI chief Imran Khan is in no way acceptable.

It maintained that those behind the smear campaign particularly the PML-N against the PTI chief’s wife and his other family members must keep in mind that their cheap and dirty tricks in a bid to defame a leader like Imran Khan are not going to work.

A group of men hurled disreputable slogans at Bushra Bibi as she reached Adiala Jail for the hearing of the £190 million settlement case.

The miscreants intercepted her vehicle and chanted “black magic unacceptable”. The policemen acted as silent spectators to the sloganeering, due to which it went on till she went inside the jail.

The committee also strongly condemned the arrest of PTI’s MNA Junaid Akber from Peshawar, saying the crackdown on PTI leaders is a well-thought-out strategy of those calling the shots to intimidate PTI workers, but the victory of the party is a writing on the wall no matter how hard they try.

It also demanded the government to ensure fool-proof security for the party PTI chairman as he is set to appear before the court today (Tuesday), adding the party would not compromise on the security of its leader.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023