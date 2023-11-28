Humayun Dilawar appointed special judge central

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday appointed Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case as special judge central.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice in exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 (2) of the Pakistan Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958 (NoXL of 1958), the federal government is pleased to appoint Humayun Dilawar, Additional District and Sessions Judge (BS-20) as judge, Special Court (Central-II), Islamabad on deputation basis in his own pay and scale for a period of three years or until further orders, from the

date he assumes the charge of the post.

