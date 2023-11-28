BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-28

Climate crisis: ‘children are paying the highest price’

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

KARACHI: “Children are the least responsible for contributing to the climate crisis, yet pay the highest price for it” remarked Dr Sanjay Wijesekera, Regional Director for UNICEF’s Regional Office of South Asia (ROSA) while addressing the two-day conference on climate change, titled “Climate Change, Environment and Heath: Opportunities for Change”, held at the Aga Khan University.

Dr Wijesekera emphasized on how the youngest populations around the world, and particularly in South Asia, are at a risk for encountering severe biohazards for the climate change that has been triggered over the past decades.

He added that while children’s immune systems are developing, they breathe at a faster rate than adults, inhale more air pollutants, and their bodies can’t adapt faster to temperature changes, which is why they are unable to remove excess heat from their bodies.

This leaves them at a high exposure for illnesses including dehydration, organ failure, high blood pressure, and seizures.

The ROSA Director also recounted the immense damages left behind by the 2022 floods in many parts of the country, and added that “By 2050 nearly 6 billion people are predicted to be directly affected by climate change, we must build a climate resilient and environmentally sustainable health system to protect children and their families against public health emergencies and health risks.”

Addressing the UN’s efforts in protecting children’s climate rights, the United Nations Committee on Child Rights in September this year for the first time specifically dedicated to child rights with respect to climate change and resolutions required to build a safer environment for children all around the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

climate change UNICEF climate crisis Aga Khan University Dr Sanjay Wijesekera ROSA

Comments

1000 characters

Climate crisis: ‘children are paying the highest price’

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories