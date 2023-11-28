BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-28

Training programme organised for PIOs on proactive disclosure under RTI Act

APP Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in collaboration with Transparency International Pakistan (TI-P) has organized a comprehensive training programme for Public Information Officers (PIOs) on proactive disclosure under Section 5 of the Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

The training was held at a local hotel here on Monday, aimed at capacity building of the information officers to effectively implement proactive disclosure provisions, ensuring greater transparency and accountability within the federal government.

The training brought together designated officers from various federal government departments, providing them with a thorough understanding of the key elements of proactive disclosure as outlined in the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2017.

Through interactive sessions and presentations, participants gained valuable insights into the legal framework, procedures, and best practices for proactive disclosure, empowering them to fulfil their obligations under the RTI Act 2017.

A panel of distinguished speakers, including Advocate Daniyal Muzaffar, Legal Advisor, Board of Trustee, TI Pakistan and Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui Chief Information Commissioner shared their expertise on various aspects of the RTI Act 2017, specifically focusing on proactive disclosure requirements and implementation strategies.

The training emphasized the importance of proactive disclosure in promoting transparency and accountability within government institutions.

By proactively publishing information of public interest, government bodies can enhance citizens’ access to information, foster trust and confidence, and strengthen public participation in decision-making processes.

Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui on the occasion underscored the significance of the training program in empowering the information officers to become effective champions of proactive disclosure.

He expressed confidence that the enhanced knowledge and skills gained by the information officers would contribute to a more transparent and accountable federal government, ultimately benefiting the citizens of Pakistan.

Transparency International Pakistan training programme PIC RTI Act

Comments

1000 characters

Training programme organised for PIOs on proactive disclosure under RTI Act

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories