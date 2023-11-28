BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
Recruitments in Sindh forest dept: SC seeks comments from Sindh govt

APP Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought comments from Sindh government in a case pertaining to the recruitment of assistant conservative forest officers in the forest department.

The chief justice remarked that the court would summon the chief secretary of the province if a satisfactory answer was not submitted.

A three-member bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case pertaining to the recruitment in the forest department of Sindh.

During the hearing, the bench ordered the authorities to write the names and designation of officers on official correspondence and notifications. The decision of the Supreme Court should be followed in this regard, it said.

The CJP expressed his concern about the recruitment process and observed that age relaxation of 15 years was given in the appointment of Conservative officers in the Forest Department. In the advertisement, an age limit of 30 years was sought for the posts but 45-year-old people were recruited by giving 15-year relaxation.

The chief justice said that age relaxation could be given in certain circumstances only, adding that there were many candidates for recruitment here.

The chief justice remarked that a recruit of 45 years will retire at the age of 60 then he will be given pension and benefits on retirement.

On the occasion, the bench observed that Sindh Advocate General Office has 80 law officers. Such a large number of law officers but no one appears in the court, the CJP said.

The chief justice’s directive to Advocate General Sindh Hasan Akbar to remove all additional law officers from the posts. When we used to practice, there were two or three law officers, Justice Isa said.

The court adjourned further hearing into the case till January 2024.

