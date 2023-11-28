Dr Syedna Mufaddal inaugurates school of law building at KU

KARACHI: The 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq and the leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohras Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurated the “H H Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Building—School of Law” at the University of Karachi on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the new premises and caretaker Chief Minister Sindh former Justice Maqbool Baqar, the Chancellor and the Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, ex-CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Provincial Secretary Boards and Universities Noor Ahmed Samoo, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the members of the Senate and the Syndicate of the University of Karachi, deans and chairpersons, notable dignitaries, members legal fraternity, and representative of Dawoodi Bohra community were also present on this occasion.

The CM expressed that the social services provided by the Dawoodi Bohra community extend beyond borders and nationalities, dedicated solely to human development.

“This a valuable gift for the students of Karachi and the entire nation of Pakistan. This state-of-the-art facility not only symbolizes a commitment to academic excellence but also as a catalyst for intellectual growth, societal progress, and continuous harmonious coexistence of tradition and contemporary values in the landscape of Pakistani education.”

Meanwhile, the Governor mentioned that the Bohra community is one of the most peaceful communities in the country and despite the difficult socio-economic conditions of Pakistan, they have continued their activities, which is not an easy task and they are playing a very important role in the health and education sectors besides other walk of lives.

He appreciated the active participation of the Dawoodi Bohra community in the welfare works and lauded their role in increasing the national tax network. Kamran Tessori hoped that those studying law in this building would do outstanding work in their field in the future.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the University of Karachi, KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi acknowledged Syedna Saifuddin’s generous contribution and commented on his multifaceted contributions to the field of education.

He noted that the Dawoodi Bohra community, under the leadership of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and his predecessors, continues to play a pivotal role in elevating the standards of education and research in our country.

“I thank Syedna for his unwavering commitment to education which has been a guiding force for our university.”

He mentioned that Syedna Saifuddin has always emphasized the paramount role of education in societal development. The School of Law building follows the esteemed legacy of the 52nd al-Dai al-Mutlaq Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin, who dedicated a building to the Department of Genetics at the University of Karachi in 2004.

The KU VC informed the audience that the newly inaugurated facility now enables the simultaneous pursuit of multiple law programs and has significantly expanded the capacity for graduate and postgraduate students.

He shared that with more than 800 students enrolled the School of Law has produced several leading lawmakers and officials in the past.

On this occasion, the audience was informed that the new building of the School of Law is spread over 45,000 square feet with the Islamic ethos of fostering positive change through education.

The University of Karachi has presented an honorary doctorate to Dr Syedna Saifuddin in 2015 and he continues to advance educational initiatives that align with the evolving needs of society.