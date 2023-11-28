BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
Women’s team starts preparations for series against NZ

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team has started preparations for the series against New Zealand. The 17-member squad...
Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team has started preparations for the series against New Zealand.

The 17-member squad captained by Nida Dar, underwent a three-hour training session supervised by the coaching staff led by interim head coach Mauhtashim Rashid at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln University in Christchurch says a message received here.

Pakistan women’s team will feature in a three-match T20I series as well as three ODIs against New Zealand from December 3 to 18. The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, where the touring side has played 15 matches and earned 14 points.

The series matches will be played in Dunedin, Queenstown and Christchurch. Before the commencement of the white-ball series, the Pakistan women’s team will feature in two practice games against New Zealand XI.

The 50-over match against New Zealand XI will take place tomorrow at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, while the T20 match against the same side will be staged on Thursday at the same venue.

Both matches will be live-streamed on New Zealand YouTube channel and the first ball will be bowled at 11am local time.

The 17-member contingent includes 27-year-old Umm-e-Hani, who made her ODI debut against Ireland in Lahore in November 2022. She also represented the team in T20I this year against South Africa.

In her short career, the off-spinner has bagged 11 wickets from 13 international matches. Umm-e-Hani is traveling to New Zealand for the first time and is eager to perform well for the team.

After the training session, she talked to PCB Digital, saying, “It was a good first session and the players are trying to adapt to the conditions that are different to those back home. The practice matches before the series are very important for us as they will help us better adapt to the conditions here and we can go into the series better prepared. I have worked hard with the coaches on improving my skills as an all-round cricketer. I will try to play the role required in the team and adjust according to the situation of the match.”

Pakistan squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Series schedule: 28 Nov – 50-over warm-up match v NZXI, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University (11am local time)

30 Nov – T20 warm-up match v NZXI, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University (11am local time) 3 Dec – 1st T20I, Dunedin (1pm local time) 5 Dec – 2nd T20I, Dunedin (1pm local time) 9 Dec – 3rd T20I, Queenstown (1pm local time) 12 Dec – 1st ODI, Queenstown (11am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship) 15 Dec – 2nd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship) 18 Dec – 3rd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship).

