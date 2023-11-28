LDA seals over 31 commercial properties

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal commercial activities and defaulters of the commercialisation fee, the Lahore Development Authority sealed over 31 properties and issued notices.

According to the LDA, more than 31 properties on Canal Road, Johar Town and Raiwind Road were sealed for non-payment of commercialisation fees while notices were issued to over 72 properties for illegal commercial use located at Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhubtiyan Chowk and Raiwind Road.

These properties included food points, pharmacies, hotels, restaurants, medical labs, banks, cafes, mobile shops, sentry shops, academies, easy money shops, ice food, solar shops, courier service, studios, pet shops and various other shops.

The LDA noted that several notices were issued before sealing the properties. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. Meanwhile, the LDA said that significant progress has been achieved in the digitisation of the LDA records; the digitisation of all the records of Johar Town has been completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023