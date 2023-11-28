BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-28

NATO chief says ‘no alternative’ to helping Ukraine stop Putin

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday the West has “no alternative” but to keep backing Ukraine’s fight against Russia, in the face of doubts over US support to Kyiv.

“It very often happens in wars that when people realise that this may last a long time of course, that is demanding, that is difficult,” Stoltenberg told AFP in an interview at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels. “We don’t have any alternative. The alternative, to let President Putin win, is a tragedy for Ukraine and is dangerous for us.”

The United States has provided over $40 billion in security aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion and pledged to back Kyiv for as long as it takes. But opposition from hardline Republicans has thrown into question the future of US assistance.

“Despite the difficulties, despite the lack of progress or achievements or territorial gains, we need to continue to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “We have a responsibility as political leaders but also as individual citizens in our countries to stand up for Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg pushed back at fears that the failure by Ukrainian forces to make a breakthrough and doubts over Western commitment fuelled a belief in the Kremlin that it could score a victory over the long-term. “Putin has not achieved what he wanted in Ukraine,” he said. “The war in Ukraine is a big strategic mistake and defeat for Putin.”

The alliance chief refused to speculate on whether Ukraine could be granted membership to NATO if it agreed to cede some of its occupied territory to Russia.

“That will just be interpreted as in a way starting some kind of negotiations on behalf of Ukraine and I won’t do that,” the former Norwegian prime minister said. “It’s for Ukraine to decide what kind of conditions they are willing to accept, it’s our responsibility to support Ukraine and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Stoltenberg is widely expected to leave his post next year after a decade at the helm that has seen full-scale war return to Europe and NATO’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan. “It’s not for me provide an assessment of my own achievements in NATO,” he said.

By way of successes during his time at the helm, he pointed to new troops deployed on the alliance’s eastern flank, increased defence spending and the acceptance of new members. “Since 2014, we have been able to implement the biggest reinforcement of NATO in a generation,” he said.

On one key outstanding priority — Sweden joining NATO — Stoltenberg said he wanted to see Turkey moving faster with the ratification process. He said any possible sale of Eurofighter jets to Ankara was “not part of the agreement” struck with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a July summit to try to clear the path for Stockholm’s membership.

In terms of a potential successor, he hailed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as a “friend and good colleague”. “He is a capable politician with a lot of experience as prime minister but it’s not for me to decide who’s going to be my successor,” Stoltenberg said. Whoever his replacement ends up being, they may find themselves dealing with volatile former US president Donald Trump back in office.

NATO Jens Stoltenberg NATO chief Vladmir Putin aid to Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief says ‘no alternative’ to helping Ukraine stop Putin

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories