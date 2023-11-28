BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-28

NUST sets up ‘NUST ICON Centre’ on SAI’s premises

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

KARACHI: National University of Science & Technology (NUST) has set up its Industrial Innovation office, titled NUST ICON Centre in the premises of SITE Association of Industry, Karachi.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala and NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Air Vice Marshal, Dr. Rizwan Riaz, SI (M), along with other high officials of NUST and Members of the Association, inaugurated the ICON Centre.

Earlier, a formal MOA was signed between the two organizations for the setting up of NUST Icon Centre – the first of its kind in the city. SAI President Muhammad Kamran Arbi and NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization Air Vice Marshal, Dr. Rizwan Riaz, SI (M), signed the Memorandum of Agreement.

Welcoming the guests, SAI President commended the setting up of NUST Icon Centre in the premises of the Association which is the first office of its kind in Karachi. He stressed the need for collaboration between Industry and Academia for the resolution of problems being faced by industries and finding its solution through NUST Icon Centre. He added that NUST may directly or through the Association, collaborate with industries on their practical issues where technical solutions are needed.

Air Vice Marshal, Dr. Rizwan Riaz, SI (M), on this occasion said that NUST is the top Engineering University of Pakistan. We are taking steps for industry-academia interaction. The purpose of setting up NUST ICON is to connect the technology, capability and Human Resource of NUST with the industry and solve industry problems and do value-addition in their production. To reduce the gap between industry academia interactions, we have set up NUST Icon in the premises of SITE Association of Industry.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala said that SITE Association of Industry, Karachi is at the right place for the setting up of NUST Icon. Pakistan is a resourceful country together with capable people and we can take the exports of the country to USD 100 billion from the existing level. Unfortunately, we still depend on home remittances. There is a need to look into the cost of business and the cost of manufacturing. Industry-Academia Participation means creating economies of scale. It has now been made compulsory to take academia representatives along for participation in trade & industry exhibitions abroad in TDAP. We have found that their input is totally different from others. Their approach, thinking and way of looking at things is different from general businessmen.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, Former President Jawed Bilwani, SVP Muhammad Hanif Tawakkal, VP Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Maj General, Dr. Saeed ur Rehman Sarwar (Director General Projects, NUST), Anis Younus, Sana Maqbool and others attended the MOA signing ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NUST SAI

Comments

1000 characters

NUST sets up ‘NUST ICON Centre’ on SAI’s premises

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories